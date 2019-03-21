First Lady Jennie Gordon to participate in Friday Food Bags for Spring Break on March 25 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – As part of her passion for fighting childhood hunger in Wyoming, First Lady Jennie Gordon will help pack meals as part of Friday Food Bag Foundation's effort to help ensure kids who receive free or reduced lunch at schools in Laramie County School District can eat over the upcoming Spring Break.

"Childhood hunger has serious and potentially lasting consequences, impacting kids' health and school performance," the First Lady said. "I applaud efforts like Friday Food Bag Foundation which are taking action to combat childhood hunger in our communities."

The First Lady will join volunteers on Monday, March 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Friday Food Bag location, located behind Element Church at 600 East Carlson Street, Suite F in Cheyenne. Entirely donor and grant funded with no staff, the Friday Food Bag Foundation provides over 34,000 bags of food to students to tide them over the weekend during the school year. Despite the number of food bags already filled and delivered, the foundation estimates that it is only getting bags to around 40 percent of students in the district who receive free or reduced meals at school. Monday's event is an additional effort by this nonprofit to ensure these students eat over the holiday week. To learn more, visit cheyenneffbag.org.

Gordon is working on developing her initiative, part of which will focus on spotlighting organizations in Wyoming that help fight childhood hunger. In Wyoming, one in six children struggle with hunger, according to No Kid Hungry.

