Fischer responds to reports that EPA helped big refineries

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement today in response to reports that, under former Administrator Scott Pruitt, the EPA acted to help big refineries profit:

"I am angry by reports that show what we long suspected: former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt ignored the law to help big refineries at the expense of farmers and ethanol producers. The EPA gave 'hardship exemptions' to profitable refineries, releasing them from their biofuel blending obligations. According to projections, this could cause the ethanol industry to lose billions of gallons in demand.

"I intend to pursue legislative options to address abuse in the small refinery exemption process. I will also push new leadership at the EPA to make sure the agency is upholding the Renewable Fuel Standard as intended by law."

–Senator Fischer