5 cabinet secretaries to testify at infrastructure hearing March 14

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today announced an expanded witness list for the full committee hearing on March 14, at 10:00 a.m., titled, "Rebuilding Infrastructure in America: Administration Perspectives." Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue are new additions to the hearing that will also feature testimony from Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

"Testimony from these five cabinet secretaries will support a comprehensive public discussion with senators about the White House proposal for aligning federal resources with local infrastructure needs and helping complete projects faster," said Thune. "The Commerce Committee welcomes the eagerness of Secretaries Chao, Ross, Acosta, Perdue, and Perry to discuss the roles of their departments in the improvement of our infrastructure to support the economy."

The full committee hearing on infrastructure was originally announced March 7 in conjunction with two subcommittee hearings on March 13 focusing on digital and surface transportation infrastructure needs. On February 12, Thune and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) issued a joint release underscoring interest in writing bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

Witnesses:

Secretary Elaine Chao, U.S. Department of Transportation

Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Department of Commerce

Secretary Alexander Acosta, U.S. Department of Labor

Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Secretary Rick Perry, U.S. Department of Energy

Hearing Details:

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

10:00 a.m.

Full Committee

Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 106

–Senate Committee on Science and Transportation