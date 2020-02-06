Five Locations Chosen for 2020 Stockmanship & Stewardship Program

CENTENNIAL, CO (Feb. 6, 2020) – Locations have been identified for five events on the Stockmanship & Stewardship Regional Tour, with the next stop in Ontario, Ore. Dates for that session and sessions in Bowling Green, Ky., Durango, Colo., Danville, Ind., and Elko, Nev. have not yet been determined.

Stockmanship & Stewardship is a unique two-day educational experience featuring low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) educational sessions, facility design sessions to fit your operation and industry updates. The program is sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, Merck Animal Health, and the Beef Checkoff-funded National Beef Quality Assurance program.

The tour features events to be led by stockmanship experts Curt Pate, Ron Gill and Dean Fish. By attending a Stockmanship & Stewardship event, producers may also become BQA certified, network with fellow producers, be involved in hands-on demonstrations from the stockmanship experts and learn cutting-edge operation techniques.

“These sessions will provide important tips and recommendations from industry experts that attendees will be able to put to work immediately in their operations,” said Chase DeCoite, NCBA director of Beef Quality Assurance. “At the same time, cattlemen and women who attend will be able to share valuable information with fellow producers to expand the universe of knowledge about successful stewardship practices.”

“Merck Animal Health is honored to be the premier sponsor of this initiative, which very much complements our efforts to promote proper animal handling, animal welfare and beef quality assurance,” according to Kevin Mobley, executive director U.S. Cattle Sales and Marketing for Merck Animal Health. “Working with the NCBA and state cattle associations is another way that Merck Animal Health works for our beef producing customers.”

To learn more about Stockmanship & Stewardship events, including seeing videos and photos from previous events and obtaining dates for programs in your area, or to register for an upcoming event. visit http://www.StockmanshipAndStewardship.org.

–NCBA