Five-session program in Powell focuses on women in agriculture

University of Wyoming Extension is offering Annie's Project this January through March in Powell.

Annie's Project is a five-class program for women in agriculture. Based on the life of a farm woman in Illinois, this series helps empower women in agriculture to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information, said Jeremiah Vardiman, UW Extension educator in Powell.

This is for any and all women in agriculture, he said.

"That means women in commercial agriculture, a spouse of an operation, farmers markets, agriculture service, agriculture industry or non-traditional agriculture," said Vardiman.

The first class, which is two sessions, is Saturday, Jan. 19, and will focus on communication in a multigenerational operation. Part two is Jan. 26. Class three will focus on food for profit Feb. 16. The last two classes on Feb. 23 and March 2 are related to ag resource programs and family health and wellbeing.

All classes are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Nelson House, 550 College Dr. Lunch is served at each class. Each session requires a $10 fee at time of registration.

Classes are limited to the first 20 participants who register. Those who attend all five classes will receive a soft-shell jacket.

To register, go to bit.ly/powellannie or contact the Powell extension office at 307-754-8836 or the Cody office at 307-527-8560. F

–UW Extension