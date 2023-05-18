Five students awarded Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarships

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has awarded Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarships to five students pursuing post-secondary education.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship is given to students who are enrolled in a two- or four-year program for the next academic year, with plans to study in an agriculture-related field. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have participated in the Chamber’s Sioux Empire Livestock Show as an exhibitor of either cattle, market lamb, market goat or market swine.

A committee of volunteers from the Chamber’s Agribusiness Division reviews applications and selects the scholarship recipients. The 2023 Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholars are:

• Ethan Lulich, Lyndon Station, WI – Kansas State University to study Agricultural Business

• Drew Pederson, Garretson, SD – Fort Scott Community College to study General Agriculture

• Claire Duch, New London, WI – University of Wisconsin–River Falls studying Agricultural Education

• Allison Wallace, Harris, IA – South Dakota State University to study Animal Science

• Harlee Heim, Wessington Springs, SD – University of Minnesota–Crookston to study Animal Science and Equine Science