“Floating Horses – The Life of Casey Tibbs” DVD is Now Available for Purchase

"Floating Horses – The Life of Casey Tibbs" is now available for purchase on Amazon.com! Casey Tibbs, of Fort Pierre, South Dakota is a 9-time rodeo World Champion – a record he still holds 60+ years later! The film highlight's the World Champ's life including the ups and downs affiliated with catapulting into rodeo fame and Hollywood stardom. The Producer, Justin Koehler, originally of Midland, SD began working on the film in 2015 and finished it in the spring of 2017. He travelled across the country interviewing scores of Casey's family members and friends, including Charlie Daniels and Steve Ford. The Floating Horses film debuted at film festivals and showings across the country including Colorado, California, Arizona, New York and Casey's hometown Capital of Pierre, SD.

"I have seen the film three times at film festivals and it is a quality historical film that is highly entertaining. There are also rare film clips that no one has ever seen before," said Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Director, Cindy Bahe. "I'm thrilled to have it available to the public for purchase. We have been inundated with phone calls for the last year-and-a-half from people requesting to buy the DVD. Now it's finally available through worldwide distribution."

Interested parties may order online at Amazon.com or AmazonSmile.com and in the search bar, type in "Floating Horses – The Life of Casey Tibbs." The film cost is $19.99 with free shipping before Christmas.

–Casey Tibbs Center