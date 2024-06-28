Flood resources from SDSU Extension

For those affected by the recent flooding in the southeastern part of South Dakota, SDSU Extension has a page dedicated to compiling our unbiased resources for flood preparation and recovery at https://extension.sdstate.edu/flood .

There are resources for communities, homeowners, business owners, and agriculture operations.

For gardeners, Rhoda Burrows, professor and SDSU Extension Horticulture Specialist, has compiled a list of reminders:

If the harvestable portion of the crop has been directly touched by flood waters, the FDA states that you must not harvest that produce for consumption/sale. This includes root crops and crops that will be cooked. Since flood waters often carry human pathogens such as E. coli and parasites, one should assume that these have been deposited anywhere that the flood waters have covered, and no produce where the harvestable portion is in direct contact with the ground (such as root crops, salad crops, melons, etc.) should be harvested for at least 90 days after the flood waters have receded. This includes anything that is replanted, since splashing of soil onto the plants can convey pathogens onto the plants. Crops that will be thoroughly cooked can be an exception – winter squash, pumpkins, etc. (but also consider the next point). Consider what may be carried in the floodwater in addition to pathogens – herbicides or insecticides recently applied on upstream fields, unknown chemicals from flooded sheds, buildings, parking lots, etc.

If we can assist you in your reporting by connecting you with a particular expert, please let us know. We extend our best wishes to all those who have been affected by the flooding. -South Dakota State University Extension