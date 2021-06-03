Focusing on Forages: An Iowa Summer Grazing Series

GREENFIELD, Iowa ­— Lingering drought-stricken pastures and high grain markets have limited forage productivity and land access for many southwest and west central Iowa cattle producers. To help improve forage and grazing capacity, a new summer grazing series has been developed for the area.

Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the series will offer information and resources for producers to improve management practices and capitalize on alternative forage resources to extend the grazing season.

“This four-part series will be held on a different farm each night throughout the season to feature unique grazing systems and allow participants to learn from each other,” Lundy-Woolfolk said. “Sessions will touch on a variety of topics including watering and grazing comparisons, grazing CRP acres, pasture lease and custom care arrangements.”

Each session will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a free meal offered at 6 p.m. The meals are provided by the Adair County and Guthrie County Cattlemen, and session attendance is free thanks to sponsorship from ISU Extension and Outreach, Southern Iowa Forage and Livestock Committee and the Iowa Forage and Grassland Council.

Session dates and locations follow.

June 14: Dave Deardorff farm, Wichita.

July 14: ISU Neely-Kinyon Research Farm, Greenfield.

Aug. 11: Deha Miller/Warren Gilman farm, Menlo.

September date to be determined: Shepherd Charolais, Stuart.

–Iowa State University Extension