Food inflation highest since 1979, stocks plummet

The food index increased 11.4% over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending May 1979, the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday said.

Stocks fell as investors concluded the reduction in gasoline prices could not make up for higher prices for food, shelter and health care, The Washington Post reported.

–The Hagstrom Report

