Food Policy Conference: DC, March 14-15

Senator Debbie Stabenow and FDA's Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas Among Leading Experts to Address Conference and Explore Latest Food Policy Proposals

Washington, D.C. – For the 42nd year, the Consumer Federation of America will host the Annual National Food Policy Conference in Washington, DC on March 14 & 15, 2019. The event explores timely issues facing consumers, the food industry and government.

Among the confirmed speakers are Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Dr. Mindy Brashears, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy & Response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Senator Debbie Stabenow. Additional speakers will be added to the program as they are confirmed.

This year's program will explore the emerging food policy agenda in the 116th Congress and in state capitols around the country, take a closer look at what "sustainability" means in the food production system, and examine the latest cutting-edge food technologies.

The agenda offers a variety of facilitated discussions, from the integration of nutritious food into healthcare to the impacts of tariffs on farmers, consumers and global food security. Participants will discuss barriers to access for food assistance benefits, the implications of marijuana legalization on food policy, the growing food waste market, and the lessons learned from recent fresh-produce related foodborne illness outbreaks. With these and other topics all making headlines, there'll be no shortage of timely topics brought to life in sessions and breakout panels.

For decades, the National Food Policy Conference has been a Washington institution and a unique collaboration between consumer advocates, the food industry and government. The conference is organized by the Consumer Federation of America and is a highly anticipated national gathering for those interested in agriculture, food and nutrition policy.

For more information and to register click here, or go to CFA's website.

–Consumer Federation of America