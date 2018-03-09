Foos Angus 28th Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 8, 2018,

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Jon Millar

Average: 45 Yearling and 18 Month Old bulls – $2,281

There was a bull for everyone at the 28th Annual Foos Angus Bull sale on Thursday, Feb. 8. There were heavy muscled bulls bent on performance pound making calves, as well as smooth made classy bulls that offered calving ease, with respectable performance and longevity to build a cow herd on.

Bryce does an outstanding job of letting the bulls grow at their own pace, not pushing them to be fleshy or grossly overweight for their age. All the bulls had well developed muscle and are sure to hold up for their guaranteed first breeding season in good shape and keep growing into well-balanced mature bulls.

The high selling bull was a Dda Magnum 84P bull out of a New Design bred Foos cow. Safe to use on heifers and a CED of +11, this bull was purchased by Minnesela Cattle Company of Belle Fourche at $5,250.

The high volume buyer was Dale Hogan of Newell, SD taking home 7 of the good Foos Angus bulls. One of those 7 bulls that really caught my eye was an 18 month old bull out of Foos Complete which goes back to the VDAR Really Windy 8060 bull. This bull had a solid top line, good moderate frame, and gained 2.4 pounds/day on grass! He may have been the deal of the day at $2,500.

It will be exciting to see what the future holds for Foos Angus as they transition their yearling production sale to a coming 2 year old forage developed offering in the future. Making bulls that improve your replacements and breed longevity into your herd has always been at the forefront of Foos Angus. Be sure to look them up in February of 2019 to improve your bull battery.