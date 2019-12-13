Foothills Cattle Producers to gather Jan. 3

The Foothills Cattle Producers (FCP), of Wessington Springs will meet January 3, 2020 at the American Legion in Wessington Springs. A social and meal begins at 6 p.m. with speakers starting at 7 p.m.

Corbitt Wall, commercial cattle manager and livestock market analyst for DVAuction, will address the crow first. Wall is known for his daily honest and insightful video market report Feeder Flash. The Texas market analyst reports daily market information and shares commentary on the current livestock market environment. He was previously employed with USDA, and now collects data and information from the National Beef Wire, USDA’s price reporting information as well as acquaintances within the industry.

Suzy Geppert, executive director with the South Dakota Beef industry Council, will share with meeting-goers information about the Beef Checkoff. The Beef Checkoff is a producer-funded marketing and research program designed to increase domestic and/or international demand for beef. Funds are often used for promotion, research and new product development of beef. Geppert raises cattle, along with her husband and children.

For information regarding this event, “like” the Foothills Cattle Producers page on Facebook. Please RSVP to Phil Wipf at (605) 350-1558 if you plan to attend.

–Staff Report