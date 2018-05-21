For the love of Beef: Nebraska Hereford fans celebrate Beef Month with establishment of a new organization

Thedford – May is designated beef month in Nebraska, for that is the number one segment of the number one industry (agriculture) that drives the economy of this great state. It is only fitting that this month, a group of beef lovers of the Hereford breed kicks-off their new organization, which ultimately, they hope will culminate in a Nebraska Hereford Museum somewhere in the Nebraska Sandhills.

The group, Nebraskans for Hereford Heritage, will begin selling lifetime memberships into the group at the Sandhills Cattle Association convention on Thursday, May 24th. According to founding member Linda Teahon, six gentlemen and three bulls will be inducted into the group in October.

The group began four years ago with Richard 'Dick' Brown, assistant clerk of the Nebraska legislature. Growing up in the Taylor area, his family raised Herefords, he showed Herefords and still has ties to the ranch. He approached Teahon of Chadron, whose parents, Donal and Pauline Clouse of Purdum raised and sold bulls in conjunction with Spencer Herefords of Brewster for many years. "We are losing so much of the Hereford history, but it is also amazing how much Hereford history we are collecting, in old bull sale catalogs, Nebraska and American Hereford Journals, and old photos." said Teahon. Terri Licking was her parents', Jim and Bonnie Sturtz 'hired man' on their ranch north of Stapleton where they raised purebred and commercial Herefords. Brown readily admits he contacted the right two ladies with his dream.

They were instrumental in recruiting other past and present breeders – Gerri Monahan, of the Monahan Hereford ranch of Hyannis, known by their brand, Circle Dot. "My grandfather always said one could never put the brand on upside down." Ken Stephens and his wife Marilyn still raise and sell Herefords on their ranch, KEG Herefords north of Valentine. Dale Spencer, Brewster, also ranches yet on the Spencer Hereford Ranch and sells bulls by private treaty. Newest to Nebraska, but not to the Hereford breed, Dixie Hoffman, Thedford, with her husband Dennis, and his son Jason and wife, KayCee, raise and sell Herefords at two sales every year.

This group organized their first Hereford Crossroads Reception (HC) at the Thomas Co. fairgrounds, HC#2 was at Alliance, HC#3, last year was at Taylor and in 2018 HC#4 will be at the Hooker County Community Center on the fairgrounds west of Mullen on October 13.

The number one goal of these core members of Hereford enthusiasts is to have a museum. The Sandhills Heritage Museum of Dunning, is allowing a display area dedicated to the breed that really was the foundation for making Nebraska the beef state. Contact Teahon at 308-430-0786 or email her at superioraster16@hotmail.com to set up a time to see not only the Herefords and their info on display, but also the history of the Blaine County area.

The group welcomes fellow Hereford loveres to become founding patrons. "We will sell the founding patron memberships up to the Nebraska Hereford association meeting in November or until the 250 membership cards are sold," exclaimed Brown. The founding patrons will be prominently displayed in 2019 at the Sandhills Heritage Museuma in Dunning and then have a place of honor in their own Nebraska Hereford Museum. They also will be recognized at this year's Hereford Crossroads reception at Mullen, October 13, where if not already sold, one can still purchase a lifetime founding patron membership."

Tickets for HC#4 at Mullen on October 13th are $25. Details for the activities will be coming later. One check for $75 will cover your reservation to HC#4 and your founding patron membership; or just $50 for your membership. Send your check made out to Hereford Crossroads to Dixie Hoffman, POB 192, Thedford, NE 69166.