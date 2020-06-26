Forage Seeding Crop Insurance Deadline Nears in MT, ND, SD, and WY

BILLINGS, Mont., June 30, 2020 — USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds producers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming that for the 2021 crop year a Fall Seeded Practice has been added for: 1) Irrigated Alfalfa Forage Seeding in all Montana and Wyoming Counties; and 2) for Irrigated and Non-Irrigated Alfalfa Forage Seeding in all North Dakota and South Dakota Counties. The Forage Seeding crop insurance policy insures newly established forage stands during the initial crop year of establishment. The final date to purchase or make changes to Fall Seeded Forage Seeding crop insurance in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming is July 31.

Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies.

Producers are encouraged to visit their crop insurance agent soon to learn specific details for the 2021 crop year. Agents can help producers determine what policy works best for their operation and review existing coverage to ensure the policy meets their needs.

RMA is authorizing additional flexibilities due to coronavirus while continuing to support producers, working through Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) to deliver services, including processing policies, claims and agreements. RMA staff are working with AIPs and other customers by phone, mail, and electronically to continue supporting crop insurance coverage for producers. Farmers with crop insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business remotely (by telephone or email). More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Producers can use the RMA Cost Estimator to get a premium amount estimate of their insurance needs online. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at http://www.rma.usda.gov.

–Risk Management Agency