Forest Service sends firefighting aid to Canada 

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Friday that the Forest Service, a division of the Agriculture Department, is deploying resources to help fight wildfires impacting Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Alberta, Canada. “The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center raised the wildfire preparedness level to 5 on May 29, as the country is experiencing very high to extreme wildfire activity,” USDA said.The Forest Service deployed an airtanker to Alberta on May 31, and the United States is mobilizing over 150 firefighters and support personnel to assist with the Canadian wildfire response, USDA said.The United States is also sending other equipment including sprinkler kits, pumps, and hoses. “The current fire activity in the United States remains normal. USDA will retain readiness and if we anticipate any operational needs, we reserve the right to recall our resources. USDA Forest Service operational readiness will never be diminished.”

–The Hagstrom Report