Fort Pierre National Grassland Photo Contest Deadline Extended to March 1, 2019

Ft. Pierre, SD, February 11, 2019 – Due to the extended government shutdown, the Fort Pierre National Grassland Ranger District office staff have extended the deadline for submissions until Friday, March 1, 2019. The personnel of the District are seeking the best photographs taken during the fall/winter seasons of 2018-2019 on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. The contest is part of the Agency's annual "National Public Lands Celebration". This is a nationwide celebration honoring the unique value of our nation's public lands and what they have to offer wildlife and the public.

Digital images may be entered into any of the 5 following photographic categories:

1) Fall Recreation

2) Fall Landscapes

3) Winter Recreation

4) Winter Landscapes

Recommended Stories For You

5) Fall or Winter Wildlife.

Prizes will be awarded to first place and runner-up participants in in each of the categories. Submittals must include the photographer's name, phone number, and photographic category. Participants will be limited to one entry per category. Prize donations are being provided by the SD Dept. of Game, Fish and Parks, and the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association.

Submissions should be emailed to cerickson@fs.fed.us by Friday, March 1, 2019. Parent/guardian approvals of pictures taken of children will be required. Submitted photos may be used by the USDA Forest Service for conservation education efforts.

–Fort Pierre National Grasslands