Fort Sourdough, Christmas, 1890

Less than a week before Christmas, 1890, 70 people, including 11 families plus several single men gathered in a hastily constructed fort near Capitol, Montana, after receiving word that the Sioux had left the reservation and were on the war path.

“I can remember Ben Melum coming to the O.J. Bye ranch in the middle of the night to warn us to get together at his ranch a mile away, because Sitting Bull had left the Standing Rock Reservation on the North Dakota/South Dakota border west of the Big Missouri River and was heading in our direction,” Johnny Bye later wrote.

Sitting Bull himself was rumored to be on the warpath with his warriors. An old and well-traveled Indian trail coming up the Grand River and another trail that came up the South Moreau River met in the middle of the Capitol settlement on the Little Missouri. The trail then continued on up Cottonwood Creek, across the Box Elder and Powder rivers, leading eventually to the Northern Cheyenne Reservation on the Tongue River. It was more than feasible to the minds of the pioneers that at any moment, Sitting Bull might ride up.

Sitting Bull was not a stranger to the Little Missouri settlers. In the 1880s he had made many hunting trips through the area. According to the Thomas Ashcroft family, who lived about eight miles north of Camp Crook, South Dakota, Sitting Bull frequently stopped to get potatoes from them, and one year gave their daughter a nice horse in exchange for digging potatoes for him.

But with the terror instilled by the midnight messenger, these recollections were far from anyone’s memory.

“We at Bye Ranch immediately got out of bed and gathered together what we needed most and could carry afoot… My sister Mollie and I were old enough to walk, but Herman and Josie had to be carried. I don’t remember exactly how the load was determined but it was quite a burden for one trip. The Little Missouri was frozen solid so we didn’t have to wade in what would have been ice-cold water. Nearby neighbors kept coming in all night. Those farther away drifted in the next day,” Johnny recalled.

The neighbors decided to construct a fort at the top of a butte in the vicinity. The men set to work with shovels, excavating a rectangular dugout approximately 100 feet long by 20 feet wide, and leaving seven foot high walls. That first day, George Oleson, a lad in his upper teens, was the designated lookout. He came galloping into the Oleson yard, reporting to the women gathered at the house while the men were digging that several wagons and riders – they could be Indians! – were coming down the west side of the river. These pioneer women were not easily frightened, and suggested that it was probably neighbors from up-river: the Sorensons and the Seims, and indeed it was.

The butte where the fort was constructed had been called “Indian Hill” for several years, as the remains of an Indian had been found there by some earlier settlers. Three sides of the butte were so steep that it was difficult even to crawl up.

Willie Seim recalled that “the west side was sloping so it was possible for a saddle horse or well shod team to climb with a light load.” The southwest corner was left open as an entrance with steps dug into the earth. The roof was built of “poles and crotches and covered with willows and slough hay.” For the 70 people who stayed in the fort, a shelf of dirt about three feet high and ten feet wide was left along the north wall where they could sleep. Two small cook stoves were set up along the south wall for heating and cooking. The men cut and hauled blocks of ice from the Little Missouri to lay in a water supply.

“We stayed in this fort for five days,” Willie Seim wrote. “Torkel Oleson had his violin, so he played songs and the children sang their school songs for entertainment.”

“The dirt floor got pretty dusty from the dancing and the continual racing around of romping children,” wrote Johnny Bye. “[Some of the] men spent their time off making toys for the children. It was almost Christmas time and nearly a hundred miles from the nearest railroad point. Peter Bonefield remembers someone making a rather intricate saw man for Mollie Bye. The women were, no doubt, relieved when, in the daytime, the men were outside or back to their ranches doing chores and the children outside or at school. The dust got a chance to settle a little. Yes, we went to school, Indians or no Indians.”

While fiddle music, singing and dancing may seem idyllic, keep in mind that this is late December in eastern Montana. The weather was bitter, and seventy people trying to keep warm in a roughly 2,000 square foot space with a dirt floor, dirt walls and roof built of hay and dirt were close neighbors in every sense imaginable.

The sleeping situation was “pretty close quarters,” according to Johnny Bye. “It would almost call for everybody to flop over in unison when the word was given. I am sure that this must have been the occasion when the phrase, ‘packed in like sardines’ was coined and first used.”

Bye also recalled some confusion in the darkness of early morning over locating one’s own proper clothing. One man hobbled around half a day complaining that one of his size 11 boots had shrunk in the night. Eventually, one of the teenage boys, with a boot several sizes too big caught up with him and they got things figured out.

Five days in the cold, dusty “Fort Sourdough” as it was dubbed, after the inhabitants’ main source of sustenance, proved long enough.

“It was so cold and damp nearly all the children were sick, so the parents decided to return home,” Willie Seim said. “We came home Christmas Eve, but it did not seem much like Christmas. The homes had been left in a hurry. There was a shortage of food for a Christmas dinner, but we were happy to be home again.”

Johnnie Bye wrote: “We got home from Fort Sourdough on Christmas Eve and it was a happy homecoming for us, but not a very happy Christmas season for Sitting Bull’s Hunkpapa Sioux at the Standing Rock Reservation nor for the Oglalla Sioux at the Pine Ridge Reservation.”

Author’s Note: John O. “Johnny” Bye shared his recollections of this event in his book, “Back Trailing Along the Little Missouri.” For this account, I have not drawn from that book, but from an account written by Mr. Bye in 1963 and preserved by the Willie Seim family, as well as other recollections preserved by the Seims. Johnny Bye and Willie Seim were both seven years old in December of 1890, and were in the same grade in the pioneer school they attended.

The rumor that Sitting Bull and his warriors were coming was only a rumor. Sitting Bull had been killed on December 15. It is possible, from other historical sources I have consulted, that the rumor began when a group of Sioux being escorted from Standing Rock to Pine Ridge following Sitting Bull’s death, disappeared from their military escort. This was the season of the “Ghost Dance.” It was not of a military nature, but made the soldiers nervous. Fear and misunderstanding not only brought about the pioneer families’ stay in “Fort Sourdough,” but also caused Sitting Bull to be shot, and laid the way for the tragic and terrible Wounded Knee Massacre which occurred just a few days after Christmas, 1890.

Soldiers came to the Capitol settlement area shortly after the pioneer families returned to their homes. It was some time later that they received the news that Sitting Bull had been killed.