Fortunes’ Circle C Angus Ranch Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: May 5, 2025

Location: at the ranch on SD Hwy 44

Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaack

Averages:

38 Angus Bulls – $4,954

Gene, Alecia, and Jett Fortune raise their bulls on the edge of the South Dakota Badlands. They utilize AI and are increasing their embryo transplant program. They are always looking for top sires. Some of their ET heifers this year came from the following bloodlines; Connealy Emerald, Confidence Plus, Coleman Triumph, and Coleman Glacier.

Fortunes select for sires that make thick, broody cows with good feet and udders. They want their customers to grow market topping steers. With the sale at 5 pm, the finale was the excellent steak with all the trimmings served before folks went home.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 445: at $7,500 to Louie Minder, Milbank, South Dakota, Myers Fair N Square M39 x McCumber Tremendous 2008.

Lot 408: at $7,000 to Louie Minder, Milbank, South Dakota, Fortunes Right Time 1350 x Fortunes Rainmaker 2074.

Lot 404: at $7,000 to Roseth Brothers, Midland, South Dakota, Ellingson Prolific x SAV Recharge 4136

Lot 405: at $7,000 to Roseth Brothers, South Dakota, Ellingson Prolific x Fortunes Speedy

Lot 422: at $7,000 to Jim Wheeler, Philip, South Dakota, Sitz Stellar 726D x Fortune 249

Jim Herber, Kadoka, South Dakota, with Auctioneer, Wyatt Schaack. Fortune-Circ-Ranch-Schaack

Cory Fortune, Quinn, South Dakota, with Gene Fortune. Fortune-Circ-Ranch-Cory-w-Gene