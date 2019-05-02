Fortune’s Rafter U Cross Angus 19th Annual Bull Sale

Larry and Scott Eisenbraun, Wall, SD. Fortune's Rafter U Cross Ranch bull buyers.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 23, 2019

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

99 Angus bulls – $5,050

Roger & Cory Fortune brought a great set of bulls to town for their 19th Annual, Fortune’s Rafter U Cross bull sale. The bulls were eagerly bid on by the large crowd in the seats, giving the Fortune family a great sale.

Top selling bull was lot 34, Fortunes Charged Up 842, a 4/18 son of the home raised Fortune Recharge 5061 with epds of CED 8 BW 0.3 WW 52 YW 100 Milk 26 selling to Jeff Nelson, Philip, SD for $10,000.

Lot 38, Fortunes Recharge 7201, a 9/17 son of SAV Recharge 3436 with epds of CED 4 BW 2.2 WW 54 YW 98 Milk 19 sold to Joe Carley, Philip, SD for $9,500.

Lot 104, Fortunes Ten Speed 736, a 4/17 son of SAV Ten Speed 3022 with epds of CED 8 BW 1.5 WW 59 YW 111 Milk 16 sold to Kenny & Roxie Fox, Belvidere, SD for $9,000.

Lot 57, Fortunes Ten Speed 873, a 3/18 son of SAV Ten Speed 3022 with epds of CED 8 BW 0.8 WW 63 YW 108 Milk 23 sold to J. T. Moon, Creighton, SD for $9,000.

Lot 60, Fortunes Ten Speed 877, a 4/18 son of SAV Ten Speed 3022 with epds of CED 7 BW 1.5 WW 58 YW 109 Milk 22 went to J. T. Moon for $8,000.