Foster County teams win 4-H Range Judging Contest

The senior Foster County team will represent North Dakota at the National Invitational 4-H Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma in 2018.

Foster County 4-H range judging teams placed first in the senior and junior divisions of the recent state 4-H range judging contest at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service station in Mandan.

Senior team members are Tyler Lee, Beth Lee and Mathias Kubal of Carrington; Adam Gorseth of Cathay; and Chayla Kuss of Woodworth. Tyler Lee placed first individually in the contest.

This team will have the opportunity to represent North Dakota at the National Invitational 4-H Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma in the spring of 2018. Joel Lemer and Missy Hansen coached the team.

The Oliver County team of Reanna Schmidt of Center, Charlie Liffrig of Mandan and Olivia Klein of Max placed second, followed by a combination team from Cavalier and McKenzie counties in the senior division. The Oliver team is coached by Rick Schmidt.

Members of the first-place junior Foster County team are Molly Hansen of Carrington; Kyle Johnson, Trace Spickler and Haylie Spickler of Grace City; and Payton Spitzer of McHenry. Hansen was the high individual in the junior division. Joel Lemer and Missy Hansen also coached this team.

The McKenzie junior team placed second. Team members are Magnus Trembath, Sylvia Boekelman and Wyatt Boekelman of Arnegard; Paige Delaney of Alexander; Ryan Pingel of Watford City; and Jaden Murphy of Williston. Morgan Wisness coached the team.

Teams and participants from Williams, Oliver and Ward counties rounded out the junior division.

The range judging contest consists of three ecologic sites and two range plant identification sites. Participants evaluate the soil type, slope and plant content of each site, along with the current condition of the range, and make recommendation related to range management practices.

Each plant identification site consists of 15 plants. The participants identify the plant and indicate various traits for each plant.

The contest also includes a team problem related to a range situation. Teams must calculate the appropriate stocking rate and management practices.

The range judging contest is conducted with support and sponsorship from the North Dakota 4-H Foundation and Society of Range Management. Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension rangeland management specialist, officiated the contest. F

–NDSU Extension