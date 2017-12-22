4 Montanans to serve on national agricultural issues committees

Four Montana Farm Bureau members have been chosen to serve on National Issue Advisory Committees for American Farm Bureau Federation. These committees play an important role in AFBF's policy implementation and development. Over the past years, committee members have made significant contributions to AFBF's mission, from participating in advocacy fly-ins and doing media interviews to helping Farm Bureau develop comments on proposed regulations and providing input into the resolutions process.

The committees will meet March 8-9 at the American Farm Bureau offices in Washington, D.C. where they will discuss issues and how Farm Bureau policy can be crafted to address the concerns of the nation's farmers and ranchers.

The four Montana agriculturalists are:

Animal Care – Tonya Liles, cattle rancher, Terry

“We’re very pleased to have four members of Montana Farm Bureau represented on these very important committees.” Hans McPherson, MFBF president Recommended Stories For You

Environmental Regulations – Don Steinbeisser, Jr., diversified farmer, Sidney

Farm Policy – Megan Hedges, wheat and pulse farmer, Chester

Federal Lands – Chuck Rein, cattle rancher, Big Timber

"We're very pleased to have four members of Montana Farm Bureau represented on these very important committees," noted MFBF President Hans McPherson. "The appointments are for two years, so we thank those who have served in past years, and look forward to these new committee members being active on the national level."

–Montana Farm Bureau