Four Nebraska Cattlemen Members Named to NCBA Policy Committee Leadership

LINCOLN, NE (January 17, 2023) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced four Nebraska Cattlemen members were appointed to serve as policy committee leaders at the national level. Nebraska Cattlemen now has leaders in four of NCBA’s seven policy committees. The policy committee appointments are as follows.

Agriculture and Food Policy Committee Chair – Ken Herz; Lawrence, NE

International Trade Committee Chair – Jaclyn Wilson; Lakeside, NE

Live Cattle Marketing Committee Vice Chair – Mike Drinnin; Clarks, NE

Property Rights and Environmental Management Committee Vice Chair – Barb Cooksley; Anselmo, NE



NCBA policy committees allow cattle producers to discuss key issues facing the beef cattle industry and pass policy resolutions to direct their advocacy efforts in our nation’s capital.

The Agriculture and Food Policy Committee has jurisdiction over the Farm Bill, transportation, labor, farm programs, nutrition, disaster relief, food safety, and related issues. While discussing the opportunity, Ken Herz, who previously served as president of Nebraska Cattlemen in 2020, said, “I feel very honored to be appointed Chairman of the NCBA Ag and Food Policy committee. I am confident that this committee will pass and promote policy that will be very beneficial to the beef industry.”



Jaclyn Wilson, who served as vice chair of Nebraska Cattlemen’s Cow/Calf Council in 2015 said, “Trade provides a great benefit to the beef industry and having the opportunity to be at the forefront of policy development that focuses on trade is exciting.” NCBA’s International Trade Committee develops policy on issues related to international trade including market access, trade laws, and trade agreements.



While discussing his new leadership position, Mike Drinnin stated, “The opportunity to serve NCBA as Vice Chair of Live Cattle Marketing is an honor. I look forward to working with Chair Troy Sander and members as we strive to enhance live cattle marketing opportunities for our industry.” The live Cattle Marketing Committee develops policy on issues related to industry structure, price discovery, futures markets, cattle and beef market price reporting, grading, and transportation. Drinnin served as president of Nebraska Cattlemen in 2019.



Barb Cooksley, who served as president of Nebraska Cattlemen in 2016, said, “As Vice Chair of the NCBA Property Rights and Environmental Management (PREM) Committee, we will be working with Congress and regulatory agencies regarding laws and regulations that impact private landowners and their natural resources. The work we do in committees; discussions and votes, is what directs the actions of the association. I look forward to working for you.”



NCBA policy committee leaders serve a two-year term expiring at the end of 2024.