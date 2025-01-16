Four New Representatives on the Nebraska Beef Council Board

Kearney, NE – Nebraska Beef Council is pleased to announce the four new members that have been elected to its Board of Directors. The newly elected board members bring a wealth of expertise, commitment, and a shared vision for the future of the organization.

The newly elected members are:

District 1: Butch Schuler of Redington.

District 3: Keith Kreikemeier of West Point.

District 5: Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg.

District 9: John Schroeder of Cozad.

The election of these members reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to ensuring strong leadership and diverse perspectives at the decision-making table in beef promotion, education, and research. With varied backgrounds in cattle operations, the new board members will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of Nebraska Beef Council in the coming years.

Ann Marie Bosshamer, Executive Director at Nebraska Beef Council, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome these producers to our Board of Directors. Their unique insights, experience, and passion for our mission will be invaluable as we continue to focus on the future of beef. We look forward to the contributions they will make to strengthen and grow our organization.”

Current board members are Rosemary Vinton Anderson of Whitman, Jim Ramm of Atkinson, Michele Cutler of Elsie, and Mark Goes of O’Dell. June Loseke of Columbus will begin her second term representing District 7. Board members may serve a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms.



Officers for the Nebraska Beef Council Board were also elected to serve in 2025 including: Rosemary Vinton Anderson of Whitman as Chair; June Loseke of Columbus as Vice Chair; Michele Cutler of Elsie as Treasurer; and Jim Ramm of Atkinson as Secretary.

For more information about the Nebraska Beef Council, visit http://www.nebeef.org .

–Nebraska Beef Council