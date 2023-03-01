Four States Irrigation Council Honors Ag, Water Infrastructure Leaders

Andrea Janes accepted the 2023 Wyoming Headgate Award from Four States Wyoming Director Kevin Strecker. Four States Irrigation Council | Courtesy Photos

The Four States Irrigation Council this winter once again took time to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions in the irrigation, agriculture and water infrastructure industries.

During the Four States Jan. 12 awards banquet, the organization distributed its annual Headgate awards, which are given to industry leaders in each of the four states (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming) who have been active in and supportive of irrigation and water resources development.

Each year, the Four States awards banquet takes place as part of the organization’s broader two-day annual meeting in Fort Collins, Colo. This year’s banquet also included the awarding of the 2023 Ditchrider honor, which recognizes individuals specifically for their strong support of the Four States Irrigation Council, as well as a Special Award of Appreciation from Four States.

The 2023 Four States award winners included:

Colorado Headgate Award – Dale Trowbridge

Dale is retiring this year as manager of the New Cache La Poudre Irrigating Company and its subsidiaries, which deliver water to about 32,000 irrigated acres north of Greeley, Colo. Altogether Dale has spent 30 years at New Cache, serving as its manager for the past 12 years. In addition to his role at New Cache, Dale’s involvement in the ag and water worlds has extended into many other capacities, including serving in various director and supporting roles for Northern Water and its Municipal Subdistrict, the Poudre Runs Through It Working Group, Cache La Poudre Water Users Association, Ditch and Reservoir Company Alliance and other organizations.

Dale Trowbridge accepted the 2023 Colorado Headgate Award from Mike Hungenberg.

Kansas Headgate Award – David Gensler

David has made many contributions during his long career in the water industry, and his most recent efforts, like many of his others, will have large and lasting impacts. David, who works for Control Design Inc. is credited with going above and beyond in providing guidance for the Kansas Bostwick Irrigation District (KBID) in Courtland, Kan., as the district, which serves a 42,500-acre area, implemented many water-saving automation projects. David’s career in the water industry dates back long before his time at Control Design, having previously worked for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District in Albuquerque, N.M., for 25 years as a hydrologist and as the district’s water operations manager.

Four States Kansas Board Director Pete Gile presented the 2023 Kansas Headgate Award to David Gensler.

Nebraska Headgate Award – Mike Wells

Since 1987, Mike has worked for the Twin Loups Reclamation and Twin Loups Irrigation districts, which deliver water to 56,122 irrigated acres in central Nebraska. Mike started working at the districts 33 years ago as a ditchrider, and eventually worked his way up to his current position as general manger. In addition to his role at Twin Loups, Mike’s engagement in the ag and water worlds over the years has extended to serving as president of the Loup Basin Surface Water Development Association, and as a longtime director and past president of the Four States Irrigation Council. Mike has also been a longtime contributor and supporter of the Nebraska State Irrigation Association.

Lee Orton (middle) presented the 2023 Nebraska Headgate Award to Mike Wells (right).

Wyoming Headgate Award – Andrea Janes

Andrea is the cost accountant for the Goshen Irrigation District, which serves 52,484 acres of irrigated lands in Goshen County, Wyo. Andrea, who has worked at Goshen Irrigation since 2005, is credited by her fellow staff and others for playing a huge role in the funding and contractor coordination that helped launch critical recovery efforts following the collapse of the Bureau of Reclamation’s Goshen Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation Tunnel. That tunnel services the Goshen Irrigation District, as well as the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District, and collapsed in the middle of the 2019 irrigation season.

Andrea Janes accepted the 2023 Wyoming Headgate Award from Four States Wyoming Director Kevin Strecker. Four States Irrigation Council | Courtesy Photos

Ditchrider Award – Brad Wind

Northern Water, based in Berthoud, Colo., has been a key supporter of the Four States Irrigation Council since it was initiated in 1952, and has expanded its supporting role even more so in recent years, in terms of committing staff, time and resources to the group. The district’s decision to remain committed to Four States comes from the very top at Northern Water, through General Manager Brad Wind. Without Brad and previous general managers prioritizing Northern Water’s support of Four States, the organization wouldn’t be what it is today. Northern Water’s support has helped Four States grow from the 52 participants that attended the first meeting 70 years ago, to the 200-plus that now attend.

Four States Conference Coordinator Veronica Gomez presented the 2023 Dirtchrider Award to Brad Wind.

Special Award of Appreciation from the Four States Irrigation Council – Roxanne Morrissey

Roxanne is the financial manager for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Missouri Basin Region, and for the past four years she has been a dynamic advisor to the Four States Irrigation Council. Roxanne was instrumental in arranging the participation of Reclamation’s federal, regional and local leaders at the annual meetings in order to update members on current issues and programs of major interest to the group. Among many other contributions at the Four States annual meetings, Roxanne in recent years facilitated the honored appearances of Tanya Trujillo, Assistant Secretary for Water and Science of the Department of the Interior, and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.

Roxanne Morrissey (left) was presented a special award of appreciation by Four States Conference Coordinator Veronica Gomez.

About the Four States Irrigation Council

The Four States Irrigation Council, established in 1952, serves as a forum for farmers, ditch and irrigation company representatives, water district employees and board members, engineers, university professors, extension agents, government officials and others to discuss water-delivery and irrigation-related issues, exchange ideas and develop solutions. The Four States annual meeting is held each January to discuss big-picture water-infrastructure issues, as well as more specific industry topics.

Four States – which also hosts biennial summer tours – promotes the wise use of the nation’s water resources and encourages effective and diverse use of this limited resource. Improving agricultural conservation, promoting more efficient use of water, and balancing these needs with aquatic and wildlife concerns are all priorities of Four States.

Membership is open to anyone who attends our events, and there are no annual dues or membership fees. To learn more, go to http://www.4-states-irrigation.org .

–Four States Irrigation Council