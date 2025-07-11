Four States Irrigation Council’s Central Nebraska Tour Set for Aug. 6-7

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Four States Irrigation Council is hosting a two-day tour of central Nebraska’s water infrastructure, taking place Aug. 6 and 7. The itinerary was developed by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and will begin at Lake McConaughy before making its way to the Kearney area and back.

In addition to Lake McConaughy, stops along the way will include historic dams, scenic reservoirs, progressive production plants and more.

Anyone interested in attending the Aug. 6-7 tour can register and find additional event details at http://www.4-states-irrigation.org .

The Four States Irrigation Council, established in 1952, hosts biennial summer tours throughout the Four States region (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming), as well as an annual meeting each winter. Through these events, Four States serves as a forum for irrigators, representatives of irrigation and water districts, industry experts and others to discuss water-delivery and irrigation-related issues, exchange ideas and information, and develop solutions.

Four States membership is open to anyone, and there are no annual dues or membership fees. To become a member, simply attend one of our events, or visit http://www.4-states-irrigation.org and request to be added to the Four States mailing list.

–Four States Irrigation