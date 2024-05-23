Dawson Hay , a four-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, notched a pair of 90.5-point rides to finish atop the field at the World Famous Miles City (Mont.) Bucking Horse Sale Matched Xtreme Bronc Ride on Sunday.

Hay earned $19,336 for his work on two head and his first title at the event since 2021.

“It’s unbelievable. I just love Miles City,” Hay told the Cowboy Channel’s Steve Kenyon on Sunday. “This is such a great committee and it’s one of my favorite stops for the whole year. I wish there were 10 more (rodeos) just like this one.”

The 25-year-old from Wildwood, Alberta, currently sits 16th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $39,810.

In the first round, Hay opened with 90.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeos’ Splash of Truth to take home $10,237.

He said the ride was blurry and that he wasn’t sure how good it was until he heard the score.

“From everyone that I talked to they said that he’s been awesome and just keeps getting better,” Hay said. “I got to see him at the futurity last year in (Las) Vegas and that’s going to be a really good horse for a long time.”

Hay closed the day with a 90.5-point trip on Burch Rodeo’s Moose to win the finals and pull in an additional $9,099.

“I got to watch my brother get on him and (Logan) said, ‘he’s all there,'” Hay said. “He’s pretty strong. On the third jump out of there I kind of snuck out of my stuff and I went as fast as I could and tried to stay down.

“They’ve got a lot more power when they’re that size. I really like getting on the bigger ones like that. The droppier and slower ones are more my style.”

Lefty Holman finished second in the first round with an 89 and second in the finals with a 90, earning $14,672.

PRCA | Courtesy photo Screenshot-2024-05-23-at-18-58-20-Four-time-NFR-qualifier-Dawson-Hay-notches-second-win-in-Miles-City-Mont.-PRCA-Sports-News

–PRCA