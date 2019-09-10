Four Youth Chosen as Beef Caddies at the Sanford International

PIERRE, SD – The 2019 Sanford International PGA Tournament of Champions will take place September 16 – 22, 2019 at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, SD. As a sponsor, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is allowed to provide four beef caddies to go alongside a pro for an incredible experience. With so much interest, the SDBIC made it into an application process and four South Dakota youth were selected. The 2019 SDBIC Beef Caddy’s include Abbie Nelson, Tyler Fastnacht, Teagan Mason, and Luke Urevig.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council