Frederickson Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: December 7, 2024

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Location: At the ranch near Spearfish, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

62 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $11,153

42 Coming 2 Year Old Angus bulls avg. $11, 202

8 Yearling Hereford bulls avg. $8,437

48 Coming 2 Year Old Hereford bulls avg. $7,130

20 Hereford Bred Heifers avg. $6,075



Fantastic day for Frederickson Ranch on their Annual Production Sale. There was another full house on hand to evaluate and purchase this impressive set of Angus and Hereford bulls, and partake in the hospitality provided by Nate & Jayna and boys Teegan & Tiernan along with Mark and Mary Kay.



There were many repeat buyers in the seats along with several new buyers giving the Frederickson family a great sale.



Top Angus bulls:

Lot 1, FR Coal Train 3114, Mar. 23, 2023 son of Pyramid Coal Train 0005 to Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, NE for $33,000.



Lot 45, FR Chiefton 4009, Jan. 30, 2024 son of LT Chiefton 1440 to Kraye Angus and Native Prairie Beef Genetics, NE for $33,000.



Lot 87, FR Chiefton 4043, Feb. 7, 2024 son of LT Chiefton 1440 to Little Goose Ranch, Big Horn, WY for $30,000.



Lot 73, FR Rock 4017, Feb. 1, 2024 son of Coleman Rock 7200 to Steppler Ranch, Brockton, MT for $21,000.



Lot 6, FR Coal Train 3120, Mar. 25, 2023 son of Pyramid Coal Train 0005 to Perez Cattle Co., Nara Vista, NM for $20,000.



Top Hereford bulls:

Lot 134, FR Pilgrim 3628, Apr. 16, 2023 son of Pyramid Pilgrim 8137 to Scott Woolfolk, Jackson, TN for $16,000.



Lot 122, FR Appomattox 3517 ET, Feb. 11, 2023 son of KCF Bennett Appomattox to Topp Herefords, Grace City, ND for $15,000.



Lot 130, FR Candor 3608, Mar. 22, 2023 son of Pyramid Candor 9139 to Darrin Uttecht, Woonsocket, SD for $13,000.



The top selling Hereford bred heifer was lot 183, FR 903G Rita 62L sired by Churchill Majestic 903 and bred to Bar JZ On Demand sold to Jay Kloos, Chaska, MN for $10,000.

Another full house crowd on hand for the Frederickson Ranch Annual Angus & Hereford Production Sale.

Marty and Darci Edwards, Gillette, WY were back to the Frederickson Ranch sale again to purchase several bulls.