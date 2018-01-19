Free Events at the Black Hills Stock Show® and Rodeo

Merck Stray Gathering

Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.

James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds

Join us for the Black Hills Stock Show Kick-Off party with the stray gathering and dance to follow.

This event will consist of four-man teams. Each team will break into two pairs and start behind a time line. Two steers will be turned out at the opposite end of the arena. Time will start when the first team member crosses the time line. Each team pair MUST head and heel the two steers. You can rope only with your designated partner and you can rope only once (you can not help your other teammates rope their steer).

You are allowed to help tie the steer once the other team pair gets the steer roped on both ends. Once you have headed and heeled your steer you have to tie the steer with any three legs. Once both steers have been tied they must stay tied for six seconds. Head ropes must be off in order to call time and no tying on. If either steer or both steers untie in the six seconds the team will be given a no time. There will be a two-minute time limit to complete the gathering.

Recommended Stories For You

Live music to follow by Trucker Radio.

Cinch Trade Show

Friday, Jan. 26 – Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. – 6 or 7:30 p.m., depending on the day—check the schedule for daily hours

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center & Central States Fairgrounds

The Black Hills Stock Show offers a great shopping experience for everyone. With over 200 different vendors, shoppers can browse everything from clothing to livestock handling equipment. The stock show has two areas of shopping, at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and at the Central States Fairgrounds. The Black Hills Stock Show is the one place where you can buy a horse, trailer, saddle and a new pair of boots under one roof.

Rodeo Zone Trade Show

Daily, Friday, Jan. 26 – Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. to 6 or 7:30 p.m., depending on the day—check the schedule for daily hours

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

The Rodeo Zone Tradeshow features vendor booths where you can purchase anything from Dodge pickups, western fashion, livestock and rodeo equipment to a western book to read.

Triple R Tack Kid's Dummy Ropings are back by popular demand, located in the Rodeo Zone Trade Show! Jackpot format, $5 entry fee, 100 percent payout. Prizes to winners in each age division: 6 and under, 7-9 and 10-13.

Fans can meet and receive autographs from the PRCA rodeo contestants, bullfighters, clowns and queens, and win free daily drawings for great prizes, such as Justin Boots, Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Tickets and enjoy Beefy Chili Cook-off Tasting (tickets required for the chili cook-off)!

Live in the Zone Talk Show (free admission). Get an inside view of the personal lives and backgrounds of our Rodeo Rapid City's personnel, contestants and special guests at the daily live stage interviews with talk show host Dave Spaulding.

New to the Rodeo Zone this year is the Young Living Percherons Hitch display! Stop by and see these majestic animal athletes up close and personal with their renowned driver Mr. Jason Goodman. Free Admission.

Rodeo Zone Kiddie Korral

Daily, Friday, Jan. 26 – Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. to 6 or 7:30 p.m., depending on the day—check the schedule for daily hours

Rodeo Zone Trade Show, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

Children must be accompanied by an adult

Back by popular demand is the 3rd annual Rodeo Zone Kiddie Korral! Located in the Rodeo Zone Tradeshow, this gaming zone is the perfect hangout for kids of all ages. Come check out the jumbo size versions of all your favorite board games, picture boards on bucking stock, coloring area, and burn some energy off your little ones at the activity zone!

First Interstate Bank Petting Zoo

Daily, Friday, Jan. 26 – Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. to 6 or 7:30 p.m. (depending on the schedule)

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Cinch Trade Show

The First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo is a hands-on approach to livestock agriculture in South Dakota. The petting zoo displays livestock animals along with their offspring to educate the public. A group of volunteers from the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation will be on hand for any questions the public may have regarding the care and the role each animal has in South Dakota.

BankWest Western Art Show

Daily, Friday, Jan. 26 – Saturday, Feb. 3

Friday, Feb. 2 – Quick Draw Contest

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Theater Lobby

The Bank West Western Art Show showcases the talents and skills of regional western arts. The art show is unique, as throughout the week you will have the opportunity to shop for western art and meet the artists.

In addition, make plans to see the artists in action at the annual Quick Draw Contest on Friday, Feb. 2. Along with the many socials we have planned in the area to celebrate the 60th Annual Black Hills Stock Show®.

Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown

Jan. 26 & 27

Feb. 2 & 3

11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Rodeo Zone Trade Show

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Ice Arena

45 minutes of fun! Duane Reichert transforms himself from street clothes to the unique, outlandish costume, make-up, and mannerisms of a professional rodeo clown. With the use of short comedy skits and animals, he shares the dangers, the comedy relief and the suspense surrounding his life.

Reichert has performed before an estimated six million rodeo fans throughout North America in nearly 40 years of experience as a rodeo clown.

Youth Day

Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m.

11 a.m. — Chamber of Commerce Beef Bust & Scholarship Luncheon

Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds

All Youth (non 4-H and 4-H) are invited to enter Youth Day activities. For youth to compete in the Beef Cook-Off, Livestock Judging, Livestockology, Horse Quiz Bowl, Hippology and Dog Show are they must be at least 8 years of age by January 1, 2018 and must not have turned 19 by January 1, 2018. Dress code: All Youth in Action events are as follows: button up shirt, polo or team shirt, can be short or long sleeved, boots (livestock judging & livestockology) or closed toed shoes, and denim/dress pants. Please dress for weather if events are outside. Individuals may enter a maximum of two events. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of each individual event in the area the event was held. Judging awards will be available at the Stock Show Office at the Civic Center late Saturday afternoon. Entry blanks must be received or postmarked on or before January 15, 2018. Absolutely no late entries will be accepted!!!!

Rodney Yost Horsemanship Clinic

Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena

Award winning horse trainer Rodney Yost works with a number of horses at different riding levels to show his process of creating a horse that respects the rider. Subjects covered include, handling your horse on the ground to gain control of his body and respect; softening and flexing from the ground and saddle; body control from the ground and saddle; rider safety from the ground and saddle, and advanced horsemanship maneuvers while riding and a bareback/bridleless riding demonstration. Feel free to ask questions throughout the demonstration to ensure you obtain the most from this experience. Free admission.

High School College Rodeo Fair

Sunday, Jan. 28

9:30-11:30 a.m.

South Balcony, Barnett Arena

High School College Fair is a great opportunity for any high school rodeo athlete to visit with National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association coaches from South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Oklahoma and Wyoming

Quilt Show

Sunday, Jan. 28 – Tuesday, Jan. 30

Demonstrations daily at 1:15 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

The Quilt Show is back at the Black Hills Stock Show®. Enjoy three days of amazing quilts on display from regional quilting groups. The quilt show is an opportunity to view the quality of work that our talented groups work on throughout the year.

South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest

Monday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

The top five auctioneers will advance to the finals with three winners receiving buckles, plaques and cash.

This year some of the proceeds will be going to the Central State Fair Foundation with the remaining going to the South Dakota Auctioneers Association to help with their yearly events. Anyone may enter this contest and is asked to bring three items to sell.

Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Barrel Race & Timed Event Slack

Tuesday, Jan. 30

10 a.m. (Barrel Racing)

1 p.m. (Timed Event)

PRCA Rodeo Rapid City barrel racing event slack will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Enjoy top WPRA contestants competing in the barrel racing event for their share of over $200,000 in prize money, followed by PRCA Rodeo Rapid City timed event slack at 1 p.m. More than 100 top PRCA contestants will compete in steer wrestling, calf roping and team roping events for their share of over $200,000 in prize money. Both events are free to the public.

Boehringer Ingelheim Cattleman’s Conference

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2:15 p.m. (following the Charolais sale)

2:15 p.m. Vaccination Consideration for Calves at the Ranch, Dr. Travis Van Anne

3 p.m. The Three Secrets for Increasing Profit, Dave Pratt

4 p.m. Grazing for Profit, Dave Pratt

Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn

Join us for the Cattleman’s Conference, an opportunity to learn more about the hot topics in the livestock industry and economic outlook for 2018.

HIRED: Ag Industry Job Fair

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

11 a.m. — Employer Workshop by Keep Farmers Farming

1 p.m. – Job Seeker Workshop by South Dakota Department of Labor

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Room 205/206

Sponsored by Tri-State Livestock News, this workshop brings together employers and employees to help them find the jobs and employees that fit.

For more information call 877-347-9122 or email ksnyder@swiftcom.com, or check out http://www.tsln.com/hired-jobfair.

Rodeo Rapid City Cowboy Mounted Shooting Competition

Thursday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m. (free to the public)

Friday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. (free to the public)

Friday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. (during the PRCA Rodeo Rapid City performance—tickets required)

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena

Cowboy mounted shooting is one of the fastest-growing equestrian sports in the nation. Mounted shooting contestants compete in this fast-action, timed event, using two .45 caliber single action revolvers each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition. Dressed in 1800s western clothing, they do their best to hit all ten balloons, as any missed balloon is a 5 second penalty.

Cowboy mounted shooting welcomes any level of rider! With ladies level 1-6, and men’s level 1-6, cowboy mounted shooting has a variety of levels of competition for everyone, ranging from novice levels to the seasoned professional.

Rodeo Rapid City North American Trick Riding Competition

Thursday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. (free to the public)

Friday, Feb. 2, 1 p.m. (free to the public)

Friday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. (during PRCA Rodeo Rapid City performance—tickets required)

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Back in the days of trick and fancy riding, North American cowboys and cowgirls competed for prize money at rodeos and Wild West shows, performing death-defying stunts on the back of galloping horses. Over the past decade trick and fancy riding has evolved into a competitive sport once again! Tricks and stunts from the past are being performed along with new tricks invented by trick and fancy riders from around the world!

Rodeo Rapid City, produced by Sutton Rodeo is hosting the FINAL qualifier for the 2018 North American Finals. A contract has been created with the MANE EVENT at West World in Scottsdale Arizona to produce the Face OFF Trick Riding Championship. High profile trick and fancy riders ranging from 5 years old to seasoned professionals will compete in this fast paced event to win cash and prizes in their respective age divisions. These champion athletes will face off to bring home the title of the 2018 North American Trick Riding Championship!

BankWest Quick Draw Art Contest & Auction

Friday, Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Theater Lobby

Come watch as talented artists in the region compete in the Quick Draw competition. Each artist will have one hour to complete a western-inspired art piece for a chance to win $500, bragging rights, and the chance to auction off their piece.

The winner is voted on by the public in a People’s Choice voting. The event will start at 5:30 pm on Friday, February 2 and the People’s Choice will be named at 6:30 pm.

Artists will then auction off their pieces and a percentage of the sales will go to the Central States Fair Foundation for educational and scholarships.

You be the judge on this fast-paced, talent-driven competition