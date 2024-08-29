Free webinar about upcoming livestock electronic tagging requirements scheduled for Oct. 1
FORT WORTH, Texas (August 27, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will host an educational webinar Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to discuss the newly finalized animal disease traceability rule.
Featuring a panel of livestock industry experts and cattle raisers, the webinar will answer important questions about requirements for electronic identification of various classes of beef and dairy cattle in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) final rule for animal disease traceability that goes into effect Nov. 5.
Topics to be discussed include:
- Impacted classes of livestock
- Electronic identification tag requirements
- Industry responsibilities for implementation
- Data and program security
- Resources for cattle raisers including how to access free tags
Panelists include Dr. Alex Turner, USDA APHIS Veterinary Services, director of national animal disease traceability; Austin Brown III, Brown Land & Cattle LLC, Beeville; Sigrid Johannes, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, senior director, government affairs; and Ken Jordan, Jordan Cattle Auction, San Saba.
The webinar is open to the public. To RSVP, tscra.org/upcoming-livestock-electronic-tagging-requirements-webinar/.
–Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association
See more