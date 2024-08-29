Free webinar about upcoming livestock electronic tagging requirements scheduled for Oct. 1

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 27, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will host an educational webinar Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to discuss the newly finalized animal disease traceability rule.

Featuring a panel of livestock industry experts and cattle raisers, the webinar will answer important questions about requirements for electronic identification of various classes of beef and dairy cattle in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) final rule for animal disease traceability that goes into effect Nov. 5.

Topics to be discussed include:

Impacted classes of livestock

Electronic identification tag requirements

Industry responsibilities for implementation

Data and program security

Resources for cattle raisers including how to access free tags

Panelists include Dr. Alex Turner, USDA APHIS Veterinary Services, director of national animal disease traceability; Austin Brown III, Brown Land & Cattle LLC, Beeville; Sigrid Johannes, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, senior director, government affairs; and Ken Jordan, Jordan Cattle Auction, San Saba.

The webinar is open to the public. To RSVP, tscra.org/upcoming-livestock-electronic-tagging-requirements-webinar/ .

–Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association