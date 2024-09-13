Freedom Rally to address mandatory animal identification

Two national cattle organizations will co-host a “Freedom Rally” in Rapid City, South Dakota, Oct. 7, 2024, beginning at 10 am at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center.

The event will focus primarily on animal identification, with speakers to address the USDA electronic animal identification mandate. R-CALF USA and the US Cattlemen’s Association will co-host the event, which features Corbitt Wall of the DV Auctions Feeder Flash daily report, who has openly criticized the idea of mandatory electronic identification.

The event will be livestreamed and recorded, according to South Dakota Stockgrowers Association executive director Doris Lauing.

The tentative schedule follows:

10 am MST welcome

10:10-11:00 Harriet by video followed by Mike Rounds (possibly John

Thune and Dusty Johnson)

11:00 -11:45 Corbitt Wall

11:45-12:00 USCA (US Cattlemans Association) Justin Tupper

12:00 -12:15 R-CALF USA Bill Bullard

12:15-12:45 SD representative Marty Overweg supporting SD state legislation and Chip Neiman supporting WY legislation

12:45 Closing remarks

The Rally will kick off the SD Stockgrowers convention which is set for Oct. 7-8, 2024. The rally is supported by SDSGA, the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, the Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming and the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska.