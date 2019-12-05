French, German farmers protest bans on glyphosate

French farmers traveled to Paris last week to protest a proposed ban on the weed killer glyphosate, said AgriCensus, a London-based price reporting agency, and Reuters.

“The public wants a ban on glyphosate, but there is no replacement,” Eric Woerth, a member of Parliament from the center-right Republican Party, said in an interview with Cnews on Wednesday.

The French protest followed a protest by German farmers over the proposed glyphosate ban.

–The Hagstrom Report