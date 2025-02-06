Frey Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 2, 2025

Location: At the ranch near Granville, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Greg Goggins

Sales Manager: Frey Livestock Sales & Service

Averages:

97 Yearling Angus Bulls: $8,123

22 Registered Bred Heifers: $5,227

The Frey family held their 50th Annual Angus Production Sale on Feb. 2 at the ranch near Granville, ND. A very deep set of bulls and bred heifers were offered to a large crowd on hand. The Freys have used many of their own bulls to sire this offering and they can stand with the best of the best. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.

Top Selling Bulls:

*LOT 2: $30,000; FAR Believer 4039; son of Freys Home Town Believer x FAR Rosebud 0325, sold to Darin Thorstenson of Selby, SD.

*LOT 1: $29,000; FAR Craftsman 4037 son of Connealy Craftsman x FAR Princess 1100, sold to Diamond J Angus of Mandan, ND.

*LOT 7: $22,000; FAR Craftsman 4056; son of Connealy Craftsman x FAR Princess 7125, sold to LBS Angus of Fortuna, ND.

*LOT 9: $19,000; FAR Believer 4012; son of Freys Home Town Believer x FAR Miss Blackbird 0251, sold to Brian Goven of Mercer, ND.

*LOT 4: $17,000; FAR Commerce 4098; son of Connealy Commerce x FAR Princess 7702, sold to Lennick Ranch of New Salem, ND.

*LOT 23: $17,000; FAR Believer 4066; son of Freys Home Town Believer x FAR Bonnie Brae 0282, sold to LBS Angus of Fortuna ND.

Lynn Frey gives the opening statements. 2b982dc59f78-20250202_130443

LBS Angus of Fortuna ND picked up several front end bulls and a great set of bred heifers 637d88ea8abe-20250202_141758

The bull pens were busy ahead of Frey’s 50th Annual Sale d20e7557e606-20250202_123400



