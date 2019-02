Frey Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Granville, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

90 Angus Bulls – $6,127

Frey Angus Ranch raised a great set of Angus Bulls for the annual bull sale, a great crowd of buyers came out on a very snowy day.

Lot 1 at $70,000, FAR Cowboy Up 181F, Dob 1-27-2018, Reg 19256275, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x FAR Princess 148Z, sold to Select Sires of Plain City, OH and Hoover Angus Tingley, IA.

Lot 3 at $18,000, FAR Cowboy UP 8802, Dob 1-23-2018, Reg 19254971, HA Cowboy UP 5405 x EAR Bonnie Brae 158A, sold to Anderson Bros PT INC., Ong, NE.

Lot 11 at $18,000, FAR Appearance 22F, Dob 2-2-2018, Reg 19256138, Freys Apperance x FAR Miss Pansy 12B, sold to Keith Russel, Johnstown, CO.

Lot 10 at $16,000, FAR Apperance 48F, Dob 1-21-2018, Reg 19256095, FAR Apperance x FAR Miss Pansy 66D sold to Semex Inc., Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Lot 12 at $15,000, FAR Long Range 8806, Dob 1-26-2018, Reg 19254914, FAR Long Range x FAR Missy 62Y, sold to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, ND.