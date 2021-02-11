Friedt Herefords Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2021

Location: Stockmens West, Dickinson, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar and Aaron Friedt

Averages:

12 Two Year Old Hereford bulls – $5,688

29 Yearling Hereford bulls – $4,276

11 Registered Hereford heifers – $1,968

24 Commercial Hereford heifers – $1,275

179 Commercial BWF heifers – $1,181

37 Commercial BWF Bred heifers – $1,716

Gary and Kirsten Friedt and their families held their Annual Friedt Hereford bull sale on a frigid North Dakota day. It was cold outside, but inside the full house of buyers were warm and cozy. The Friedts are smaller breeders and don’t have a lot of volume, but the quality of these yearling and two year old bulls was impressive. Along with the bulls, there were several very nice groups of open and bred heifers in the sale sired by or bred to Friedt Hereford bulls.

Top bulls include lot 033, FH 417 Advance 033, 2/20 son of H5 1147 Advance 417 x SR Bakken 62Z to Melcher Herefords, Page, Nebraska, for $11,000.

Lot 042, FH 799 L1 Domino 042, 2/20 son of H5 1147 Advance 417 x FH L1 Domino 040 to Bartling Herefords, Herrick, South Dakota, for $10,000.

Lot 9128, FH 227 Navarro 9128, 3/19 son of FH Navarro 227 x KB L1 Domino 211 to Warren Woroniecki, Hebron, North Dakota, for $8,750.

Lot 938, FH 227 Navarro 038, 2/19 son of FH Navarro 227 x CJH Harland 408 to Warren Woroniecki, Hebron, North Dakota, for $7,250.

Lot 982, FH 242 Navarro 982, 2/19 son of FH Navarro 242 MD x HH Advance 1038Y to Ivan Johnson, Mandaree, North Dakota, for $7,250.

Dallas Miller got another Friedt Hereford bull and sold a fancy set of baldy heifers.

