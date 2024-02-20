Friedt Herefords Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/14/2024

Location: Stockmen’s West, Dickinson, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar & Aaron Friedt

Averages

13 Older Hereford Bulls avg. $5,346

28 Yearling Hereford Bulls avg. $5,420

7 Open Registered Hereford Heifers avg. $2,200.

85 Commercial Hereford bred heifers avg. $2,591

25 Commercial open Hereford heifers avg. $1,925

38 Commercial F1 Baldy open heifers avg. $2,050



Gary & Kirsten Friedt and family held the annual Friedt Hereford sale at Stockmen’s West in Dickinson, ND on Valentines Day.



There was a great crowd on hand to sort through and purchase the two-year old 18 month old and yearling Hereford bulls. Also in the offering was some top commercial females along with a handful of registered heifers. Some of the commercial females were from repeat Fried Hereford bull buyers and carrying the Friedt Hereford quality and genetics. This is a smaller on numbers, but very high on quality.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 331, FH 908 Advance 331 MD ET, Feb. 16, 2023 son of FH 417 Advance 908 x UPS Navaro to JRD Cattle Co. Arcadia, NE for $10,000.



Lot 341, FH 6011 Belle Air 341 ET, Feb. 19, 2023 son of BR Belle Air 6011 x SR Bakken 62Z to Woroniecki Ranch, Hebron, ND for $9,750.



Lot 3150, B JBH 710 Navarro 3150, Apr. 3, 2024 son of FH Navarro 765 x SR Right On 2203 Z ET to Zent Ranch, Lefor, ND for $9,250.



Lot 2150, FH 049 On Point 2150 MD, May 25, 2022 son of FH 7056E Sensation 049 HJD x H5 9131 Yankee 156 to ND buyer at $8,500.



Lot 315, FH 928 Mark Dom 315 ET, Feb. 12, 2023 son of FH 0945 Mark Domino 9258 MD x SR Bakken 62Z to ND buyer at $8,250.

Bob Tenold and Brian Glass both got a Friedt Hereford bull. bdabdf99b13c-Bob_and_Brian

Warren Woroniecki, repeat Friedt Hereford buyer also had some top quality bred Hereford heifers on the sale. f3c92572a895-Woroniecki