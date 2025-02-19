Friedt Herefords Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: February 12, 2025

Location: Stockmen’s West, Dickinson, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

10 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls avg. $7,600

29 Yearling Hereford Bulls avg. $6,258

6 Registered Yearling Hereford Heifers avg. $3,417

17 Commercial Hereford Bred Heifers avg. $3,941

30 F1 Baldy Bred Heifers avg. $3,500

29 Commercial Yearling Hereford Heifers Avg. $2,650

33 Commercial Yearling F1 Heifers avg. $2,600

The Friedt family held their 18th Annual Hereford Sale at Stockmen’s West, Dickinson, ND. Great set of two year old and yearling Hereford bulls offered and very well accepted by the large crown on hand for the sale, giving the Friedts an excellent sale. The registered heifers were straight out of the replacement pen.

Also in the sale were some top bred and open heifers offered by Friedt Hereford past bull buyers.



Top bulls:

Lot 3144: FH 1245 Domino 3144 LC, Mar. 2023 son of H5 8232 Domino 1245, sold to Swenson Martin Ranch, Beulah, ND for $14,500.



Lot 457: FH 942G Domino 457 MD, Feb. 23, 2024 son of CL 1 Domino 942G, sold to Warren Woroniecki, Hebron, ND for $14,000.



Lot 4119: FH 0022H Advance 4119, Mar. 27, 2024 son of HH Advance 0022H, sold to Knippling Hereford, Gann Valley, SD for $10,750.



Lot 421: FH 2072K Advance 421, Feb. 13, 2024 son of HH Advance 2072K, sold to ND buyer for $10,500.



Lot 456: FH 792K Domino 456, Feb. 23, 2024 son of SR DS Assist 792K, sold to Pete Hetley, Elgin, ND for $10,000.

Swenson Martin Ranch, Friedt Hereford bull buyer.

The future of Friedt Herefords looks bright with the next generation on hand for the sale.

Gary and Aaron Friedt with Scott Weishaar at the Friedt Hereford 18th Annual Production Sale.




