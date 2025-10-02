From 4-H Kid to 4-H Educator: Calvin DeVries Connects the Dots

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

When Calvin DeVries looks back at the path that led him to his current role as a 4-H Youth Development Educator in Phelps and Gosper Counties, it all traces back to his roots in south-central Nebraska.

“I grew up near Fairfield and attended Sandy Creek High School,” Calvin shared. “I was very active in 4-H and FFA, and that really sparked my love for animal science. That passion carried me to NCTA, where I found both opportunity and direction.”

A Foundation at NCTA

Calvin enrolled in Animal Science at NCTA, earning his Associate of Science in Agriculture Production Systems in May 2016—on his birthday, a milestone he still remembers with pride. Along with his coursework, he competed on the Livestock Judging Team from 2014 to 2016 under the leadership of Dr. Doug Smith.

“The hands-on classes at Curtis set me up for success when I transferred to UNL,” Calvin explained. “I was able to come in as a junior academically, and my experience at NCTA aligned really well with UNL’s curriculum. Being on the judging team also allowed me to continue at UNL, which was an amazing experience both personally and professionally.”

Lessons That Last

Some of Calvin’s best memories from NCTA are tied to the livestock judging teams. The long practices, close friendships, and mentorship from his coach gave him more than just competitive success—they gave him confidence, direction, and relationships that he still draws on in his work today.

“Dr. Smith had a huge impact on me,” Calvin reflected. “The chance to be on the judging team was a big factor in choosing NCTA, and it ultimately steered me toward a career in Extension. His encouragement helped me see that I wanted to become a Nebraska 4-H Extension Educator.”

Building a Career in Extension

After graduating from UNL and gaining experience as a 4-H Assistant in Lancaster County, Calvin completed his Master of Applied Science degree to prepare for an educator role. In April 2023, he accepted his current position and moved with his wife, Jordyn, to Holdrege to begin the next chapter.

His hard work has already been recognized. In 2023, Calvin received the Achievement in Service Award from the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals, one of only two Nebraska recipients.

NCTA alum Calvin DeVries celebrates with livestock judging friends and in his current Nebraska Extension role as a 4-H Youth Development Educator. NCTA | Courtesy photo image-13

Staying Connected to NCTA

As an alum, Calvin continues to give back to the school that gave him his start. He serves on the Animal Science Discovery Days committee, partners with recruiters at field days and regional events, and helps connect high school students with career exploration programs.

“I really enjoy collaborating with NCTA,” Calvin said. “It’s rewarding to show students the opportunities available in Curtis, because I know firsthand how those opportunities can shape your future.”

As part of his Extension work in Phelps and Gosper counties, DeVries leads Connecting the Dots, an interactive career exploration program for ESU #11 10th-grade students. The program brings together local businesses, industry leaders, colleges, and military partners to show students how their high school choices impact future education and career opportunities.

By engaging in hands-on career simulations and skill-building activities such as learning about motivated skills, personality in the workplace, and networking, participants gain confidence in planning their futures while discovering how their strengths align with different career paths.

A Message to Future Aggies

When asked what advice he would share with current or future students, Calvin didn’t hesitate:

“If you’re passionate about agriculture, I encourage you to explore NCTA. Whether your goal is an associate degree or a bachelor’s degree, Curtis is a great place to start. You’ll benefit from hands-on experiences, close-knit connections, and opportunities you may not get at a larger school. Take the leap to join a team or club—you’ll gain friendships, skills, and memories that will last well beyond graduation.”

By NCTA News