From the editor: Contact congressional delegates about U.S. Postal Service

As TSLN’s story in the Sept. 20, 2025 edition described, some subscribers (particularly South Dakota subscribers) are not receiving their newspapers in a reasonable timeframe.

If you believe the U.S. Postal Service is not delivering your mail in a timely fashion, you may want to consider contacting your congressional representatives. (Use any or all of the following letter as appropriate to your personal situation.)

Senator Mike Rounds

111 W Capitol Ave., Suite 210

Pierre, SD 57501

(605) 224-1450

Senator John Thune

246 Founders Park Drive Suite 102

Rapid City, SD 57701

Phone: (605) 348-7551

Congressman Dusty Johnson

2525 W Main Street

Suite 310

Rapid City, SD 57702

Phone: (605) 646-6454

Dear Senator Rounds, Senator Thune and Congressman Johnson,

I have seen a recent decline in my mail service. I am not receiving my mail, including my weekly edition and glossy magazines from Tri-State Livestock News.

I appreciate your involvement thus far in holding the USPS accountable, and I encourage you to continue to stress to the USPS the importance of South Dakota citizens receiving mail in a timely manner.

I rely on my weekly edition of Tri-State Livestock News for market news and updates. When my paper doesn’t arrive in a timely manner, the market data is out of date and therefore not useful in helping me make my own marketing decisions.

Timely delivery of news is also important to my business. News of USDA deadlines, changes in policy such as the Mexican border and industry events taking place are all important to me and contribute to the success of my cattle operation.

Please do what you can to help the USPS realize the importance of improved and faster service in our region.

Thank you,

John Doe