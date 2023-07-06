From the High Desert to The Hill: Join Good Grazing Makes Cent$ for Discussion on Public Grazing Regulatory Changes

RENO, NEVADA – Public lands ranchers will have the opportunity to communicate face to face with federal agency administrators in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, during an event hosted by Good Grazing Makes Cent$.

Slated for conversation are important issues like the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) proposed Public Lands Rule, potential grazing regulation changes, and how public lands grazers can benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) risk management and disaster aid programs.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and share concerns with top agency leaders including BLM Senior Policy Advisor Errol Rice and USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

BLM’s Rice, a Montana native, helps guide the BLM’s outreach and policy on grazing and investments in

restoration. Rice has significant experience in agriculture, ranching and renewable energy and works with clients in the agribusiness, agriculture technology and renewable sector to navigate the supply chain, government, climate, profit, risk, and strategy.

Ducheneaux was appointed FSA Administrator in 2021 and has since provided leadership and direction on agricultural policy, administering loan programs, and managing conservation, commodity, disaster, and farm marketing programs through a national network of offices. Originally from South Dakota, his family still operates a multi-generation ranch on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

Rounding out the morning, David Hillis, Principal Engineer at Turnipseed Engineering, LTD, will share important information on water right analysis and management. Turnipseed Engineering specializes in Nevada Water Rights Engineering and water resources, assisting ranchers in the region with water rights management, mapping services and more.

The event will take place at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino beginning at 8:30 a.m. (PDT). More information, including registration, online streaming links, and a detailed schedule can be found at goodgrazing.org/highdesert-to-the-hill. The event is hosted in conjunction with GGMC affiliated partner, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, at their Summer Business Meeting.

ABOUT GOOD GRAZING MAKES CENT$: Good Grazing Makes Cent$, a program of the Society for Range Management, aims to provide practical, applicable, and economically feasible range management solutions which can ultimately improve productivity of the land and the bottom dollar of the ranch through conversation and collaboration between range scientists and ranchers. Learn more at goodgrazing.org.

–Society for Range Management