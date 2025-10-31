From the sorting pens by John O’Dea: Migratory Cows

Nebraska cow herds are different from most other places. A significant percentage see either trailer rides or long walks down gravel roads through cropland to reach winter forage. The ranch rigs of all sizes burn up the roads from mid October until Thanksgiving “getting the cows to stalks”. It has been this way for generations. Some universities crow about grazing crop aftermath like they invented it while Nebraska cattle outfits have been perfecting it. I mean, about any ranch kid over the age of 8 can tell ya how many grazing days two potload of cows can get off a standard pivot of cornstalks. (About 35 to 40 head days to the acre if you were curious). If you haven’t went to a playoff football game and seen cows grazing stalks from the bleachers, you have not fully embraced the culture that is rural Nebraska.

Imagine if you will, Morgan Freeman narrating the great migration like it was a Nature show. ‘We see the overworked and under appreciated ranch wife gathering the raucous Angus cows to the corrals with the promise of alfalfa hay from the feed rig. Her husband and children are pushing stragglers and strays from the canyons.

Soon, all will be well when the cows are transported nearly 90 miles to fresh grazing on stubble. This is where these cows will face the harsh winter on the plains.’

That brings up another thing. These Nebraska cows might not have to fight gators or humidity of the southeast or walk the distance and rough terrain of the mountains west and southwest, but I can guarantee you it can be a cold lonesome out on those stalk fields with a pivot tire being the only protection from the wind. The cows need a big fuel tank, hard feet, good hair and a can do attitude.

The girls no more than get unpacked at stalks and they go home in January and February to calve and await spring grass. Often meaning a trip to the Ssndhills for the farmer cowherds that don’t have much rangeland.

I can hear Morgan now, ‘These sturdy beasts never spend enough time in one place to really know what home is.’