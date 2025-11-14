From the sorting pens by Jon O’dea: I told you so

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

I. Told. You. So.

I gotta get that out of the way first.

We have seen feeder cattle take sharp declines because of rumors and computer generated trades. The algorithms love turbulence. Live cattle prices have declined in the country while the auction market has stayed strong.

Boxed beef prices have continued to climb.

All the short term damage done to the cattle market has provided zero price relief for the consumer.

Everyone in DC is shocked and appalled that the packers haven’t voluntarily given up profits. Some of us knew these truths already. Material costs don’t influence retail price. Customer demand does. That’s the part I have been telling everyone in case ya missed it.

Now, a long overdue investigation into packer concentration is being proposed.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, we keep doing all we can to get our beef as close to the consumers as we can.

It is frustrating for me. Everyone thinks they have a magic bullet. More small plants would be great for communities, but they can’t operate as cheap as the big boys. Buying beef direct from the rancher is rarely a money saver. It delivers value but it doesn’t deliver low price. I can’t sell cattle below the market price and stay in business. It isn’t cheap to do the things we do. When I say “we” I am speaking for all cow outfits.

More cows in the nation’s herd is the only answer long term.

The only way that happens is long term profitability for the cow calf sector. Until the cow man out kicks the coverage, we won’t see prices decline in the meat case by much. In my heart of hearts I don’t think we will ever get enough cows to get ahead of consumer demand far enough to push meat prices down.

What no one is acknowledging is the psychological toll that these market swings take on the cow man. We have been beat down enough times that when times are good, we constantly watch for the hammer to drop and knock us back down. That mindset doesn’t inspire expansion or encourage the next generation. Hence, what we have today. Low numbers due to weather and markets that are not being replaced. Since I started working on this article, three more cow operations have quit and aren’t going to be replaced. We lose one every 26 minutes in this country.

On paper, $6 billion in equity left the ranch community in the last month. The auction prices are still good, but not the great that we saw. I hope that Secretary Rollins is serious about taking on packer concentration. I hope President Trump gets some answers from the DOJ about how the meat system works.

I appreciate the efforts of folks like Jack Payne.

Our only recourse as producers is to keep telling our story, explaining what we do, and supporting the right people who are riding for our brand when we can’t be there.

Oh yeah. One more thing. When in doubt, buy the heifers.