From the Sorting Pens – John O’Dea: Moving Things Around

My friend Jed always says, “We are just moving God’s stuff around.” I’m not going to get all theological with you. Anyone who knows me, knows where I stand. I pray for those lacking faith every day. No matter what team you choose, we can all agree that all of us have a soul and the ability to make life better for each other.

Jed and I compare notes on the regular. We often “move stuff around ” in each others communities when we want to help but don’t want the folks to know who did it. We will do something and give the other guy credit. It feels good and the neighbor or friend doesn’t feel like they owe us anything when they see us around.

I have been blessed to be in a worldwide community of sorts that has allowed me to give and receive help throughout my lifetime. The magic of social media has allowed me to cast a wide net. I consider my friends a community even though they may be thousands of miles away. Folks just moving things around where it is needed most. I have seen some incredible acts of giving. That will be fodder for future columns.

To paraphrase my brother Bill from years ago, people need to give without expectations of getting anything back. That is really giving. Anything else is negotiating or trading without permission.

Moving things around isn’t just about money or goods. The most valuable, most cherished thing to give is time and kindness. Giving a few hours in your community or offering emotional support or expertise to someone struggling can change the world. Mow a widows lawn. Pickup trash out of a road ditch. Help an old timer weed his sweet corn and taters. Take dinner to a struggling family or watch their kids for a day when they are stretched thin. Maybe just offer a compliment. Tell the kid who is just starting out with a project that you see their effort and are glad to see them trying. Sometimes the smallest things that you move make the biggest impact.