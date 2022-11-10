FSA county committee elections open this week 

The Agriculture Department began mailing ballots this week for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county and urban county committee elections to all eligible agricultural producers and private landowners across the country.“



Elections are occurring in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for these committee members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally,” USDA said.



Producers and landowners must return ballots to their local FSA county office or have their ballots be postmarked by Dec. 5 in order for their ballots to be counted. “County committees provide an opportunity for producers to play a meaningful role in delivering farm programs, but in order for county committees to be effective, they must truly represent all who are producing,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Voting in these elections is your opportunity to help ensure our county committees reflect the diversity of our agriculture. Your voice and vote matter, don’t miss your chance to cast your ballot.”



Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election.



Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms, and at least one seat representing an LAA is up for election each year. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2023. Producers can find out if their LAA is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office.