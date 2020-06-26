FSA to accept CFAP applications online
FSA to accept CFAP applications online
The Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency will now accept applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) online, FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce announced today.
“In addition to working with FSA staff through the phone, email and scheduled in-person appointments, we can now also take applications through the farmers.gov portal, which saves producers and our staff time,” Fordyce said in a news release.
Producers with secure USDA login credentials known as eAuthentication can certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications and submit directly to their local USDA Service Center.
Producers who do not have an eAuthentication account can learn more and begin the enrollment process online. The digital application is only available to sole proprietors or single-member business entities.
All USDA service centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only, Fordyce said today.
Anyone wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other service center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Those open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Visitors may also be required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing.
–The Hagstrom Report
