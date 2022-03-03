FSIS ends mask mandate at meat plants

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Tuesday rescinded its policy that meat plants that did not require employees to wear masks would lose meat inspection services.

The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association noted that it had sent a letter to FSIS in November arguing that mask mandates are untenable in processing facilities due to factors related to food and human safety, the design and layout of small and very small establishments, and the working conditions on the slaughter floor.

USCA Independent Beef Processing Committee Chairman Patrick Robinette said the group was pleased that the mask mandate had been rescinded and that the notice “will put back into operation several regional processing facilities that were forced to go offline due to the previous guidance.”

–The Hagstrom Report