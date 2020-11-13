FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Beef Stock Products Imported Without Benefit of Import Re-Inspection

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for beef stock products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the affected product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The beef stock item was imported on or around November 5, 2020. The following product is subject to the public health alert: [View Labels (PDF only)]

32-oz. cartons containing “Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock NO SALT ADDED” with UPC 7789045652 and codes 25MAR2022 and 26MAR2022 on the label.

The product subject to the public health alert bears the Canadian mark of inspection for “882.” This item was shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the purchaser determined that it was delivered without FSIS import re-inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Kyle Kuta, Director of Quality, Regulatory and R&D for More Than Gourmet, at (330) 245-8725. Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Kyle Kuta, Director of Quality, Regulatory and R&D for More Than Gourmet, at (800) 860-9391.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

–FSIS