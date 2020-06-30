FSIS officials meet with House Ag subcommittee

Agriculture Undersecretary for Food Safety Mindy Brashears and Food Safety and Inspection Service Administrator Paul Kiecker met with members of the House Agriculture and Livestock Subcommittee during a roundtable, Rep. Jim Costa, the subcommittee chairman, said in a news release Friday.

Members of the subcommittee had an opportunity to ask Brashears about USDA’s efforts to protect their own inspectors in plants and their coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, while also ensuring that healthy and nutritious food is being distributed, Costa said.

Costa did not release any details of the meeting, but said his office said, “With a reported 25,000 food processing workers and numerous USDA inspectors having tested positive for COVID-19, Subcommittee Chairman Costa indicated that we have to do much better.”

