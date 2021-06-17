FSIS posts NCBA petition to shift from ‘Product of USA’ to ‘Processed in USA’

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Tuesday posted the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association June 10 petition asking FSIS to eliminate the “Product of USA” label and establish a “Processed in USA” label.

Cattle producers have complained that foreign meat benefits from being labeled “Product of the USA” when the animals are not grown or raised here, but other cattle groups have asked for strict country-of-origin labeling, which NCBA has opposed in the past.

–FSIS